Dogsgiving: Roscoe

Name: Roscoe

Age: 2

Breed: Basset hound

Human(s): Amy

Where did you come from? From a breeder in town

What’s your favorite toy? I love to chew on sticks and have a ball that plays music…I usually howl at it when it activates.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learning to lay down on command.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I learned to counter surf and helped myself to some delicious chicken.

What do your humans do to make you mad? They don’t let me freely walk around downstairs because they think I’ll pee on things.

Where’s your favorite patio? I love to sit on top of my dog kennel, it’s the best view to stare out the window.

What are your aliases? They like to call me Ross.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My brother Spartacus, he’s 60 lbs heavier than I am, but knows he has to take it when I try to rough play with him.

What’s your favorite place to go? I tend to get car sick when my humans try to take me places, but I love playing around in my backyard.

What are your hobbies? I love to chew on sticks and play ball with my brother and sister, they are both chocolate labs.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Socks are my favorite thing ever, thankfully not too expensive but the dryer doesn’t eat them anymore, I do.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I’ve gone to Fetch to have a bath a few times. It’s really nice there.

What’s your fitness routine? I’m actually pretty lazy and prefer to run the yard but mainly watch my siblings chase the ball.

What are you thankful for? I’m thankful for the trees that lose branches so I can play with them.

