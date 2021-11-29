Dogsgiving: Olive

Name: Olive

Age: 4

Breed: Mini Dachshund

Human(s): Nat and Casey

Where did you come from? The windy city of Great Falls.

What’s your favorite toy? Anything with a squeaker.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Hiking to the M in Missoula with my tiny little legs.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Tearing up my dad’s seat cover in his pickup when they left me in the car to get dinner.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Constantly take pictures of me.

Where’s your favorite patio? Tracy’s is my favorite especially when food is “dropped” on the ground for me to pick up.

What are your aliases? Olivina, peanut, sweet girl

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Esther the mini dachshund.

What’s your favorite place to go? National Parks, I want to see as many as I can.

What are your hobbies? Barking, road trips, being cute, posing for photos, snuggling under the covers.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Tore apart my best friend Esther’s memory foam dog bed.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I HATE getting my nails clipped…I have to go see Dr. Micki at Central West Animal Clinic and she takes good care of me.

What’s your fitness routine? I love walks and zooming around the house with Chief and Esther.

What are you thankful for? Squeaky toys and my momma.

