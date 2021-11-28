City holding hearing on use of federal housing fudns

The City Commission will hold a public hearing on Dec. 7 during on the city’s HOME-ARP allocation plan development process.

The hearing will be part of the regular commission meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers upstairs at the Civic Center.

City to set public housing needs hearing for use of COVID relief funds

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal COVID relief package, appropriated funding to provide housing services, and shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations, to be allocated by formula to jurisdictions that qualified for HOME Investment Partnerships Program allocations in fiscal year 2021. The city has been awarded $1,026,477 of HOME-ARP funds.

The hearing is not designed as a way for agencies “to discuss or promote their individual grant applications. All comments on the best use of HOME-ARP funds for the provision of housing, services and shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable populations are welcome,” according to the city. “Low and moderate income people, minorities and single heads of households are urged to attend. Handicap access is available on the north side of the building.”

Local agencies looking at ways to create affordable housing, rentals

Documents related to this hearing will be posted on the city website and are available in the city clerk’s office at the Civic Center. Interested parties can also call (406) 455-8451/455-8479.

Due to Covid-19 health concerns, citizens are invited to join and watch the meeting live or view it online or on cable channel 190. The information regarding how to join the meeting to comment by phone or electronic device will be on the top of the agenda when it is posted the Thursday prior to the public hearing. Citizens can also submit public comment in the following ways:

Attend in person. Please refrain from attending in person if you are not feeling well.

Provide public comments in writing. Comments may be sent via U.S. Mail or email. Comments may be sent via U.S. Mail before noon Dec. 6 to: City Clerk, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT, 59403; or, 2 Park Drive South, Room 204, Great Falls, MT, 59401. Comments may be sent via email before noon Dec. 6 to: commission@greatfallsmt.net. Include the agenda item or agenda item number in the subject line, and include the name of the commenter and either an address or whether the commenter is a city resident. Written communication received by that time will be shared with the commission and appropriate city staff for consideration during the agenda item and before final vote on the matter, and will be so noted in the official record of the meeting.

If you are unable to attend in person or submit written comments via mail or email, contact the city clerk’s office.

If special accommodations are needed, use the Text Telephone (TTY) Montana Relay Service at 1-800-253-4091 or dial 711.

