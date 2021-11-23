Fish, Wildlife and Parks seeking information on illegal moose shooting

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information on a moose which was illegally shot last week in the Little Belt Mountains near Great Falls.

The moose was first reported to FWP on Nov. 19.

Wardens believe the adult cow was shot and abandoned along the Hughesville Road about two miles east of Monarch sometime between the morning of Nov. 18 and the afternoon of Nov. 19.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Those with information can also contact Great Falls Game Warden Trenten Farmer directly at 406-781-7346.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

