Sunday Reads: Nov. 21
Hope you all had a great weekend, here’s this week’s reading list.
The New York Times: Highlights from the push to exonerate two men in Malcolm X’s killing
The New York Times: Will real estate ever be normal again?
NPR: Why people with mental illness are at higher risk of COVID
The New York Times: A power struggle over cobalt rattles the clean energy revolution
Forbes: COVID vaccination requirement for truckers at U.S.-Canada border threatens to crimp trade
Associated Press: 2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate
The Washington Post: As supply lines strain, some corporations rewrite production playbook
The Verge: Clean energy faces its own supply chain crisis
Associated Press: Key reason for supply shortages: Americans keep spending
NPR: Should schools require the COVID vaccine? Many experts say it’s too soon
The Washington Post: Africa’s rising cities
The New York Times: First known COVID case was vendor at Wuhn market, scientist says
Axios: Food banks struggle with supply chain delays, inflated grocery costs
The New York Times: Visions of a U.S. computer chip boom have cities hustling
The Atlantic: The grim return of outdoor winter dining
The New York Times: Cities are not only tackling COVID, but its pollution, too
The Washington Post: 50 percent of people who survive covid-19 face lingering symptoms, study finds
The Atlantic: Why healthcare workers are quitting in droves
NPR: Several cities are reviving interest in rent stabilization
The Hechinger Report: States’ urgent push to overhaul reading instruction
NPR: Students are still struggling to get internet. The infrastructure bill could help
The New York Times: Crunch at ports may mean crisis for American farms
Reuters: Santa Claus is coming to town – but at what cost to Walmart and Target?
The Washington Post: Biden administration clashes with consumer groups over the reinstatement of Obama-era career training regulation
NPR: Head lice are spreading again, despite physical distancing at schools
The Washington Post: Education Dept. butts heads with liberals over gainful employment rule
The New York Times: C.D.C. investigates flu outbreak at University of Michigan
Route Fifty: How cities are addressing mental distress
The Wall Street Journal: FBI tracks threats against teachers, school-board members
NPR: Ohio State is raising millions to erase student loan debt for undergrads
The Washington Post: Charlottesville labeled 86 percent of students as gifted. Will learning improve?