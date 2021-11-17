Holiday Gift Guide 2021

There’s been much chatter about the troubled supply lines and the holiday crunch it could cause this year. Perhaps it’s a chance to focus on local business as they’re still feeling the pandemic pinch and they’re only as strong as the community that supports them.

We asked a bunch of local businesses to share some of the items they had available and here’s their suggestions for holiday gifts this season.

Ladies Night is Nov. 18, Small Business Saturday and the Parade of Lights is Nov. 27 and the Christmas Stroll is Dec. 3.

If you’re not sure what to get, pick up downtown gift certificates from the Downtown Great Falls Association in various increments that can be used at participating merchants, which include most of downtown. You can pick up certificates at the downtown office at 318 Central Ave. and view the participating merchants here.

The Living Room Hair and Skin

Davines gift boxes with your favorite shampoo and conditioner duos and support product, all for 25 percent off retail, ranging from $68-$91.

Charcuterie boards from Freedoms Edge Woodworking, $40-$160

Hermit bath salts and body oils for $24-$30, Pure Plant Home candles, The High Plains Shop leather and wooden earrings and of course Davines and Dermalogica can be made it to custom gifts too!

Ladies Night on Nov. 18, we are offering 15 percent off the shop plus several pop up vendors for all of your pre-holiday shopping!

Find The Living Room at 614 Central Ave, on Facebook and Instagram.

Great Falls Symphony

The Great Falls Symphony season is underway, but you can still purchase the Any Time Pack, which is four discounted ticket vouchers that can be used in any combination and exchanged for four symphony concert tickets of your choice. Get the Any Time Pack for $120, a 21 percent discount off regular ticket prices.

Purchase tickets here and get more symphony updates on their Facebook page.

Bighorn Outdoor Specialists

Rumpl Blankets: From $99 Weatherproof, durable, and cozy blankets made with the same technical materials used in premium outdoor gear and activewear. Lightweight and packable, they’re perfect for adventures of every kind. Made From Recycled Materials, including 100% post-consumer recycled polyester shell and insulation, Rumpl is a certified carbon neutral company and a member of 1 percent for the planet.

Tenkara Rod Co Teton Zoom Package: $225 This length-adjustable telescoping fly rod is perfect for exploring high-alpine lakes and streams. With a fixed length of line, these rods offer a simplistic and fun way to fish the more remote parts of the Big Sky. Other models available as well!

One Wheel Pint X $1400 This little ripper hits the sweet spot between price, performance, and practicality. You’ll get up to 18 miles and a top speed of 18 mph. At 27 inches tip to tip, the Pint X goes with you—coffee shop, train, under your desk, wherever. Stash it, sesh it, love it. Other models also in stock.

Find Bighorn Outdoor Specialists at 206 5th St. S., by phone at 406-453-2841 and online here. They’re also on Instagram and Twitter as @bighornwild and Facebook.

They’re also offering special deals to those who are shopping small on Nov. 26-27 and there’s always free gift wrap.

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

For your favorite coffee lover, pick up some beans, fun merchandise or gift cards from Broadwater Coffee.

Catch the current hoodie-wine color: $38

Broadwater Coffee Beans To Go: 12 ounces of freshly-roasted Signature Blend whole beans, ground to order at your request. $14

Downtown Great Falls Association

318 Central Ave, http://www.exploredowntowngf.com, Destination Downtown Great Falls

Downtown Gift Certificates are the perfect holiday gift for that hard to shop for person. Purchase gift certificates online, at the Downtown office, or Kaufman’s Menswear in various denominations. Gift Certificates can be redeemed at over 40 locations downtown.

Brush Crazy

With all project purchases you acquire rewards for in studio products. Decorate your ceramics, wood cutouts or canvas with our new hydro dipping effects.

Hydro Dipping on MDF wood cutouts can be combined with acrylic painting for a classy unique home decor. We have projects that start around $16 and go up from there.

Holiday parties have room for larger gatherings when they book ahead, each person can paint what they want and still get help from an artist!

Find Brush Crazy at 315 Central Ave., online at BrushCrazy.com and on Facebook.

The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers

The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers is a makers paradise! We provide a comfortable environment for you to get creative! Hand dyed yarns, fabrics, modern cross-stitch, plus lots of gifts!

Ladies Night is Nov. 18 and the shop is offering 15 percent off everything in the store, Holiday Cocktail Guide with Portland Syrups. For Small Business Saturday, we are doing double reward points.

Find The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers at 320 Central Ave., online at http://www.thefarmesdaughterfibers and on Facebook and Instagram at @thefarmersdaughterfibers.

Portage Cache Gift Shop

Find the Portage Cache Gift Shop at 4201 Giant Springs Road and online at http://www.lewisandclarkfoundation.org. On Twitter: @portagegifts / Instagram: Portagecachegiftshop / Facebook: lewisandclarkportagecachestore

This holiday season, the shop will be hosting a sale Nov. 20-21: Purchase three items in our gift shop. Your most expensive item is 20 percent off, your next most expensive item is 30 percent off and your least expensive item is 50 percent off totaling 100 percent off! No coupons, gift certificates or other promotions may be used in conjunction with this sale. Consignment is not included in the 100 percent off sale. Lots of amazing items for everyone on your Christmas list!

Kids Secret Shopping Days are Dec. 11-12: Let us help your kids take care of everyone on their shopping list. No gift is over $19.99! Parents set the budget, tell us who their kiddos need to buy for and we take care of the rest! Our elves will help your lil shopper pick out the perfect gift, and then we will have them lovely wrapped and tagged. Parents can sit back relax, do some shopping of their own or tour the museum as there is complimentary admission during the sale. Children ages 14 and under welcome!

The Blue Rose

For Ladies Night on Nov. 16, the entire store is 25 percent off, including sale items, but excluding Frasier Fir items.

For Black Friday, the store will offer 30 percent off Johnny Was items including clothing, blankets, pillows and handbags.

The shop also carries Frasier Fir items, but they are not discounted.

Find The Blue Rose at 419 Central Ave. and on Facebook.

Celtic Cowboy

The Celtic Cowboy holiday special is spend $50 in Celtic Cowboy gift cards, get a free $10 gift card through Dec. 31.

Find the Celtic Cowboy at 116 1st Ave. S., by phone at 406-952-0393, online, Facebook at @CelticCowboyPub and Instagram at @CelticCowboy.

Hotel Arvon

Hotel Arvon Holiday Package | $55 upgrade: book a stay with the Hotel Arvon and add an upgrade package to any room for the holidays. Receive a $25 gift card to the Celtic Cowboy, holiday keepsake ornament, homemade hot chocolate from Candy Masterpiece, two mini bottles of Peppermint Schnapps and late checkout. Must book directly through the hotel. Based on availability. Available for stays from Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, 2021.

Enjoy a classic Hotel Arvon mug with homemade hot chocolate and marshmallows from Candy Masterpiece (2 servings) – $15

Find the Hotel Arvon at 118 1st Ave. S., by phone at 406-952-1101, online, Facebook at @TheHotelArvon and Instagram at @HistoricHotelArvon.

Klover

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday we will have fun sales going on throughout the day! On Saturday we will have MT Engraved, another local business, in store too!

All things Montana-themed! We have so many great gift ideas, from towels and potholders, to candles, soap, and clothing! We have something for everyone in the family!

Lounge Sets! These are the best gift ideas for literally any lady on your list from teen to grandma, everyone loves and needs a cozy lounge set!

Montana Kids Books! Our Montana themed kids books come in a variety of titles and feature vibrant pictures, and storylines that even adults will enjoy as they call out well known Montana landmarks and towns!

Find Klover at 301 Central Ave. and Facebook.

O’Haire Motor Inn / Sip ‘n Dip Lounge / Clark & Lewie’s Restaurant

Find the O’Haire/Sip ‘n Dip/Clark and Lewie’s at 17 7th St. S. and online.

Shop online for all of your Sip merchandise to remember fun times at the Sip ‘n Dip with mementos!

Sora + Company

We have outfits for every holiday event along with the perfect gift for that special someone on your list!

Join us for ladies night on Nov. 18 to get a free gift with every purchase!

Find Sora at 114 Central Ave., online and on Facebook.

Dragonfly Dry Goods

Free earrings with purchase of necklace and bracelet of Brighton jewelry Nov. 22-29.

Find Dragonfly at 504 Central Ave., online and on Facebook.

Firefly Salon and Spa

Buy two massage gift cards get the third for free, all must be of equal value.

Holiday sale run Nov. 29 through Dec. 23.

Find Firefly Salon at 200 Central Ave., Suite C and online.

Montana Mosaic

Everything Montana Made. Huckleberry, chokecherry, Flathead Cherry and more, woodworking, metal works, crochet, clothing, and so much more.

Ladies Night, Nov. 18: 10 percent discounts on $10 or more, and $20 gift bags with donations going back to a local pet shelter!

Find Montana Mosaic at 525 Central Ave.. Suite M5 and Facebook.

Mighty Mo Brew Pub

Stainless steel, double wall insulated growler, comes filled. 64 oz for $60 or 32 oz for $40

Knit beanie with leather Mighty Mo patch. Available in Charcoal, grey, burnt orange or navy. $30

2022 Growler Club membership $100.

Find the Mighty Mo at 412 Central Ave., online and Facebook.

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Gift Shop

The museum is hosting the Art of Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For holiday gifts, the museum has 15 percent off our whole bean or ground coffee with the purchase of a coffee cup.

Spend $25 and receive a free pewter Christmas ornament.

Spend $15 or more to be entered into a drawing for a free individual membership for Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

Find the museum at 1400 1st Ave. N., online, Facebook, Twitter: PGSMOA and Instagram: PGSMOA.

The Hi-Line Climbing Center

Climb your way through the holidays and beyond. Climbing is a great workout, but it isn’t anything like going to the ‘gym’. Rock climbing could be your way to beat the winter blues and perhaps kindle a life-long passion.

Winter Pass: Climbing gym membership, December through January for $30 -OR- December through March for $100

