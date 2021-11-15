Dogsgiving: Norman

Name: Norman

Age: 4

Breed: Chihuahua

Human(s): Rees and Kristi Kinsey

Where did you come from? Chester

What’s your favorite toy? Grasshoppers

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Going an entire winter day without going potty in the house.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Steal my big brother’s food out of his bowl.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Put me on a diet.

Where’s your favorite patio? Home.

What are your aliases? Norm norm.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Henry, my brother the Mini Schnauzer

What’s your favorite place to go? Under the covers with my humans.

What are your hobbies? Chewing on Henry’s beard, snuggling.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s boots.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Home sweet home.

What’s your fitness routine? Running in circles.

What are you thankful for? Food and snuggles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

