Sunday Reads: Nov. 14

Here's this week's reading list.

NPR: What Dr. Fauci sees coming for the pandemic this winter

The Economist: COVID-19 is likely to fade away in 2022

The New York Times Magazine: Did COVID change how we dream?

Vice: Who is trying to “save parking structure 3” from becoming affordable housing?

CityLab: How Opportunity Zones launched a ‘gold rush’ for wealthy investors

The Economist: Uber, DoorDash and similar firms can’t defy the laws of capitalism after all

CityLab: Where did all the public bathrooms go?

The New York Times: Which cities are growing most at the expense of others?

Kaiser Health News: As overdose deaths soar, DEA-wary pharmacies shy from dispensing addiction medication

The Wall Street Journal: Fed says U.S. public health among biggest near-term risks to financial system

The New York Times: Metallurgist admits she falsified test results for steel used in Navy submarines

PBS: Is mass timber the building material of the future?

The War Horse: Playing on the edges of empire: Special Operations Forces face uncertain future

The Washington Post: In the supply chain battle of 2021, small businesses are losing out to Walmart and Amazon

The New York Times: The popularity of e-bikes isn’t slowing down

The Washington Post: The business case for public investment in early-childhood programs

NPR: 8 tips to follow if you’re trapped in a crushing crowd

The New York Times: In Romania, hard-hit by COVID, doctors fight vaccine refusal

Forbes: The apparel sector’s other big inventory problem

The Washington Post: Big Bird got his Pfizer shot, and conservatives are calling it vaccine ‘propaganda’

The Economist: A handful of items are driving inflation in America

The New Yorker: The great organic-food fraud

Associated Press: Feds, school reach agreement on student restraint, seclusion

The New York Times: Powell’s Books survived Amazon. Can it reinvent itself after the pandemic?

NPR: ‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is the oldest to hike the Appalachian Trail

Next Avenue: My wife, Cokie Roberts

Associated Press: Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets fetch $8.3M at auction

The New York Times: She died with long COVID. Should her organs have been donated?

PBS: What’s driving U.S. inflation and how price pressures could be reduced

The New York Times Magazine: The untold story of sushi in America

Kaiser Health News: How low can they go? Rural hospitals weigh keeping obstetric units when births decline

NPR: New clues to the biology of long COVID are starting to emerge

