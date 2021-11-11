Rock wall at Giant Springs park being rehabilitated

Rehabilitation on portions of the rock wall near the Giant Springs began Nov. 10 and is scheduled to last through Dec. 1.

During this time the viewing bridge around the Giant Springs will be closed and visitors will be detoured off the sidewalk onto the grass around the worksite.

Visitors are asked to be mindful of any detour signage and utilize the upper River’s Edge trail near the railroad tracks during this time on their normal bike rides, runs, or walks if possible, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

“Maintaining the historical structures in the park will ensure that these important features will be around for future generations to enjoy,” according to FWP.

Updates will be posted to the Giant Springs State Park social media page.

For directions or more information about Giant Springs State Park, to the park website.

For more information about the construction project, contact Park Manager Alex Sholes at alex.sholes@mt.gov or the Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.

