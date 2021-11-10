Annual veterans day ceremony at Great Falls memorial

The annual Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Montana Veterans Memorial at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

Former television personality and U.S. Navy veteran Art Taft will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Members of the 341st Missile Wing Honor Guard will present the colors and Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Sarah Bendele will provide the invocation.

Retired Montana Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Dana Darko will sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” Darko last served as the 120th Maintenance Group quality assurance chief at the 120th Fighter Wing.

Cadets from the Great Falls Public Schools Air Force Junior ROTC program will lead the participants and audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Ken Robison will speak on the observance of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Robison is a local historian and served in naval intelligence during the Vietnam War and in Cold War contingency operations.

Great Falls Public School Board and MVMA member Bill Bronson will speak on the history of the Montana Veterans Memorial and the volunteers who helped build the memorial.

“God Bless America” will be performed by members of the Great Falls Symphonic Choir. The benediction will be offered by the University of Providence President Father Oliver Doyle. To conclude the ceremony a student from Great Falls High School will sound “Taps ” on the trumpet.

For those unable to attend the ceremony in person, the event will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Montana Veterans Memorial Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m.

The Montana Veterans Memorial is located at 1009 25th Street North in Great Falls.

