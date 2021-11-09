CCHD shares vaccine info, hosting clinics

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently released updated emergency use authorizations for the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Janssen/Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and received the endorsement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new authorizations expanded eligibility for booster doses and third primary series doses, authorized heterologous, aka “mix-and-match,” booster doses, and authorized primary dose immunization of children age 5-11 with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The current vaccine eligibility information is summarized on the table below.

“We encourage healthcare providers in Cascade County to provide this information to their patients with questions about eligibility. If you have questions about whether you qualify for a booster or third dose, or any other questions about COVID-19 vaccination, you should consult with your physician or other primary healthcare provider,” according to a release from the Cascade County City-County Health Department.

The new vaccination authorizations include changes in dosage volumes, formulation, and dilution. The updated emergency use authorizations and provider fact sheets for each vaccine, are available here.

“The authorization of additional doses and a new age group have resulted in a sudden escalation of demand for COVID-19 immunizations. In addition, the pediatric vaccine formulation is different from the adult formulation and may not yet be available through your preferred provider. Please be advised that vaccine supply and staffing availability may limit your ability to receive a vaccination as quickly as desired. We are confident that in the coming weeks and months immunizations will once again become easily accessible to all. Local vaccine availability can be viewed at www.vaccines.gov,” according to CCHD.

CCHD is holding three immunization clinics in November and December:

Nov. 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., co-hosted by Great Falls College MSU, 2100 16th Ave. S.

Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Holiday Village Mall, 1200 10th Ave. S.

Dec. 10: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday Village Mall

All three COVID-19 vaccines will be available to those who are eligible. Influenza immunizations will also be available at all clinics. Most health insurance is accepted, but we are unable to accept Humana or Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage for Influenza immunizations. If you do not have insurance, Influenza vaccines are available for $40 (standard dose) or $80 (higher dose), and COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge.

