Malmstrom facility wins Air Force design award

The recently completed tactical response force alert facility at Malmstrom Air Force Base is among the 2021 Air Force Design Award winners.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center recently announced the winners, recognizing 10 standout building projects in design and efficiency.

“Delivering lethality and readiness requires modern and sustainable facilities and we continue to ensure Air and Space Force installations have the infrastructure they need to achieve their missions,” Col. David Norton, deputy director of AFCEC’s Facility Engineering Directorate, said in a release. “This year’s winning projects demonstrate outstanding designs focused on the greatest value, innovation and construction excellence, setting the standard for design quality expected on our installations.”

Since 1976, the program and the Air Force’s private-sector partners recognize those projects that achieve design excellence related to the natural and built environment.

The program gives three level of awards: The Honor Award, which is the top prize, followed by the Merit and Citation Awards.

The Malmstrom facility is a Citation Award winner.

The construction contract for the $17.4 million facility was awarded to Swank Construction in July 2018.

The 2021 program gave two Honor Awards, one Merit Award and seven Citation Awards out of 18 entries to the following recipients:

2021 Honor Awards

• Facility Design: Nellis Virtual Warfare Center Design, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

• Facility Design: Dental Clinic Replacement, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

2021 Merit Awards

• Facility Design: Air Force Reserve Command – Consolidated Mission Complex Phase 1, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

2021 Citation Awards

• Facility Design: Tactical Response Force Alert Facility, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana.

• Facility Design: Distributed Common Ground Station Operations Center, Beale Air Force Base, California.

• Facility Design: McConnell Air Traffic Control Tower, McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

• Facility Renovations and Additions: F-35 Maintenance Hangar Renovation, Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont.

• Facility Design: C-17 Hangar, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania.

• Facility Renovations and Additions: Cressman Dining Facility Room, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.

• Facility Design: New Squadron Operations Facility, Alabama Air National Guard, Montgomery, Alabama.

The four-person jury, made up of architects and engineers from AFCEC’s Standards & Evaluations Branch, evaluated the entries based on aesthetic merits, a fusion of functionality, sustainability, and overall cost control, and energy efficiency, according to the Air Force.

This awards program is led by AFCEC’s Facility Engineering Directorate, the unit responsible for the design and construction of cost effective and sustainable built infrastructure for air and space missions.

The directorate provides engineering solutions to include design, planning and execution for military construction and facility, sustainment, restoration and modernization across the Air Force.

The awards presentation will take place during the annual, virtual AFCEC Design & Construction Partnering Symposium, scheduled for Dec. 14-15.

