City seeking applicants for boards, committees

The city is seeking applicants for several boards and committees.

Citizen Interest Forms are available at the City Manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be downloaded from the Citizen Interest Form Page.​

ETHICS COMMITTEE

The City Commission is seeking applications for the Ethics Committee for one position. The appointee will serve a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants must reside within the city limits, must be qualified electors and may not be city employees. Applicants should have expertise/qualifications in the following areas: public administration, governmental operation, political practices or legal practice if possible. The committee meets on an as needed basis. For more information contact Krista Artis at 455-8450. Application deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 30.

BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

There is currently one opening on the Business Improvement Board of Trustees for the remainder of a term through June 30, 2024. The board consists of seven members appointed by the City Commission, serving four-year terms. The board oversees the functions, operations, management and administration as necessary to carry out the purposes and objectives of the Business Improvement District.

Interested applicants must be owners of property within the boundaries of the Business Improvement District or their personal representative, agent or guardian. Meetings are the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Business Improvement District at 727-5430. The application deadline has been extended to Nov. 30.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS BOARD

There is currently one opening for the remainder of a three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022.

The board consists of five to seven members. The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon. For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

