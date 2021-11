The City of Great Falls Utilities Department payment window will be closed on Nov. 10 due to a utility software upgrade.

Payments can be placed in the drop box outside the Convention Center or processed online or over the phone at 406- 727-7660 option 1.

City offices will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

The utility payment window will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12.

For questions, call utilities customer service at 406-727-7660 option 2.

