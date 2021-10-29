Two neighborhood councils meet Nov. 1-5.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include Sunnyside Park funds, Neighborhood Watch, Council of Councils recap, City Commission Work Session recap and neighborhood concerns. Masks are required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the school.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Riverview School Music Room.

Agenda items include council social, Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, Little Free Library in Skyline Park and neighborhood concerns. Masks are required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the school.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area.

