Ballots due Nov. 2 in Great Falls, Belt and Cascade elections

Ballots were mailed last week and are due back by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 for the City of Great Falls municipal election, Town of Belt, and a chicken initiative in the Town of Cascade.

If you do not live in the city limits of Great Falls, or the towns of Belt or Cascade, you will not receive a ballot.

Due to changes in state law, voter registration closes at noon on Nov. 1.

Elections staff will be able to reissue ballots through 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Chickens on ballot in Town of Cascade

According to the Cascade County elections office, about 29,000 ballots were issued in the Great Falls municipal election.

As of Oct. 26, 5,533 had been returned.

On the Great Falls ballot, are seats for mayor, two city commission seats and all 45 neighborhood council seats.

Candidates for mayor are incumbent Bob Kelly, challenged by former commissioner, Fred Burow.

Candidates for two four-year commission terms are Joe McKenney, Joshua Copeland, Eric Hinebauch, Susan Wolff, Paige Turoski and Vanessa Hayden.

Burow, Copeland and Hayden have not submitted their candidate questionnaire responses yet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

