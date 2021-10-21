216-unit apartment complex planned for site next to new medical school

Farran Realty Partners are partnering with Benefis Health System to build a 216-unit apartment complex next to the new medical school, Touro College Montana, which is planned to open in the fall of 2023.

The complex will be built on the same parcel as Touro College, across from Central Catholic High School on 18th Avenue South.

Touro breaks ground on proposed Great Falls medical school

“We want to help set up the Touro students for success, both in their time as students and in their future medical careers,” said John Goodnow, chief executive officer of Benefis. “This apartment home complex will be tailored to students in its cost structure and in convenience, and we know it will be a quality development with

Farran at the helm.”

The project has not yet gone through the city permitting process and city staff said they expect a subdivision request to split the large parcel into one for the medical school and one for the apartment complex.

The subdivision process will go through planning board and City Commission.

Business Bites: Bright Eyes Cafe for sale; Precision Pilates and Yoga moving; Alluvion adds office space, plans Rocky Mountain Building project; mental health partnership created; city approves CDBG funds; Habitat breaks ground; NeighborWorks receives $500k toward affordable; Leadership Great Falls accepting applications; apartments under construction

Farran is the same company that developed the Talus apartment complex, with 288-units, south of Benefis in 2017 and is currently building the Arc Apartments, a 216-unit complex on the corner of Division Road and Smelter Avenue Northwest, near Benefis Northwest, Albertsons and Riverview Elementary.

Updated design of 216-unit apartment complex approved by city board

Touro College Montana held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Oct. 6 at the site of their proposed osteopathic medical school on a site near Benefis Health System.

The school is not yet approved, but is working through the accreditation process with the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation, according to Dr. Elizabeth Palmarozzi, who has been hired as the founding dean of the Great Falls campus.

Groundbreaking set for new medical school in Great Falls

The COCA considered Touro’s application for the project during their August meeting. COCA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and serves the public by establishing, maintaining and applying accreditation standards and procedure to ensure that academic quality and continuous quality improvement delivered by the colleges of osteopathic medicine reflect the evolving practice of osteopathic medicine.

Benefis has been working with Touro since the beginning of the year and made progress with the school receiving approval in mid-February from the Montana University System to offer post-secondary degrees in Montana, according to letter of approval from Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.

Touro will also be partnering with the McLaughlin Research Institute in Great Falls.

Business Bites: Love’s underway; former Holiday Motors demolition; touro medical school project ongoing; C.M. Russell Museum expansion underway; airport requesting TIF funds for industrial park, one tenant will be truck wash; reading at Cassiopeia

Palmarozzi said that the plan is to open the school in 2023 and students would spent their first two years on campus and their third and fourth years in clinical rotations. Some would be at Benefis and others at hospitals acmcglross Montana and the region, she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

