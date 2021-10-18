Waterfowl roundup is Oct. 22

Great Falls Park and Recreation will be rounding up the waterfowl in Gibson Park at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22.

All domestic waterfowl will be moved to the “Honker Hilton,” their winter quarters, located at the north end of

Gibson Park.

Park and Rec staff will care for the waterfowl daily over the winter months until they’re released back into the pond in the spring.

“School is out so bring your entire family to the roundup. It is always entertaining for kids of all ages,” according to Park and Rec.

For more information, call the Park and Rec office at (406) 771-1265.

