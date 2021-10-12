City beginning leaf pickup in boulevard district

Leaf pickup in the boulevard district is underway.

Staff from the forestry division of Great Falls Park and Recreation are going through the district daily and picking up loose leaves. Bagged leaves will be picked up later.

New equipment and a labor shortage have delayed the release of the official leaf pickup schedule, according to Park and Rec.

Residents of the boulevard district who have raked their yards and leaves are ready for pickup should call 771-1265.

Residents of the boulevard district who have started their fall leaf pickup are asked to deposit leaves on the boulevard and not in the street gutter.

“If you place leaf piles in the street gutter, rain, snow and vehicles driving on the piles make it impossible to pick up the leaves. Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste will not be picked up. Please arrange for pickup of those items with your sanitation

provider,” according to Park and Rec.

The forestry division is using new leaf pick up equipment this year

that requires “critical placement of leaf piles. There will be no manual raking done this year,” according to Park and Rec.

The forestry division asks residents to:

Place your leaf piles within the Boulevard, closest to the street side.

Do not place leaves towards the sidewalk or in the gutter.

Do not place leaves around parked vehicles, as the new machines

need a minimum of one foot clearance of any obstacle.

need a minimum of one foot clearance of any obstacle. Do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any

other obstacles.

Check the city website for updates to this year’s boulevard district leaf pickup schedule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

