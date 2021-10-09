Sunday Reads: Oct. 10

It’s a bit cooler these days, so snuggle up with this week’s reading list.

The New York Times: Facebook is weaker than we knew

ProPublica: McKinsey never told the FDA it was working for opioid makers while also working for the agency

The Washington Post: Key findings from the Pandora Papers investigation

The Atlantic: Universities are shunning their responsibility to democracy

The Washington Post: How strict should requirements to participate in virtual learning be? D.C. Council and Bowser feud over the answer.

Associated Press: U.S. unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions

The Washington Post: DeJoy’s USPS slowdown plan will delay the mail. What’s it mean for your zip code?

NPR: Diet soda may prompt food cravings, especially in women and people with obesity

Reuters: How AT&T helped build far-right One America News

Associated Press: Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

Flathead Beacon: Kalispell restricts marijuana operations to industrial zones

The Washington Post: ‘The struggle is real’: Why these Americans are still getting left behind in the recovery

Military.com: Pentagon mandates COVID-19 vaccine for civilian workers

Daily Press: Huntington Ingalls lost millions because of COVID. So it filed a lawsuit.

The Washington Post: The crane that fell for her keeper (video)

Associated Press: Coast Guard says initial oil spill report not enough to act

PBS NewsHour: ‘Pandora Papers’ expose how world leaders and the ultra-rich move their money

The Washington Post: Idaho’s governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.

NPR: Facebook’s own data is not as conclusive as you think about teens and mental health

The Economist: Is political polarisation in America really rising?

The Washington Post: What do all these stories of vaccine denial deaths do to our sense of empathy?

NPR: Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Associated Press: Physics Nobel rewards work on climate change, other forces

NPR: Here are the finalists nominated for a 2021 National Book Award

Stars and Stripes: ‘Black Hawk Down’ Rangers receive Silver Stars 28 years after Mogadishu heroics

The New York Times: Captured, killed or compromised: CIA admits to losing dozens of informants

NPR: You don’t need a bachelor’s degree to land a high-paying job

Reuters: Canada’s drought forces canola importers to turn elsewhere

The Economist: The world economy’s shortage problem

MinnPost: Why two Minnesota colleges are starting meat cutting programs

High Country News: Collecting seeds to restore prairie grasslands

The Virginian-Pilot: 5.5 million more oysters coming to Chesapeake Bay, thanks to new partnership

The Washington Post: As meat prices continue to rise, Biden administration takes aim at Big Chicken

The New York Times: Why these New Yorkers stopped paying rent

Politifact: Report shares wildly unfounded claims on COIVD-19 vaccine

The Washington Post: As students with long-haul covid return to school, many districts don’t fully know how to help

The New York Times: Trams, cable cars, electric ferries: How cities are rethinking transit

Associated Press: States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

Wired: Andrew Yang on micromobility and the future of cities

Reuters: U.S. Justice Department probes suspected manipulation of Platts benchmarks -sources

The New York Times: U.S. signals no thaw in trade relations with China

Associated Press: Wyoming librarians under fire for books about sex, LGBTQ

CityLab: That Uber or Lyft trip may be worse for the planet than driving yourself

The New York Times: More than half of police killings are mislabeled, new study says

The Virginian-Pilot: Love is the message on Portsmouth couple’s lawn

NPR: Hospitals brace for an onslaught this winter, from flu as well as COVID

The New York Times: You got lost and had to be rescued. Should you pay?

Kaiser Health News: Hospitals confront climate change as patients sick from floods and fires crowd ERs

Billings Gazette: RVU breaks ground on Billings medical school

The New York Times: In Alaska’s COVID crisis, doctors must decide who lives and who dies

Kaiser Health News: Student nurses who refuse vaccination struggle to complete degrees

NPR: Health workers know what good care is. Pandemic burnout is getting in the way

Reuters: Fast-food chains close some indoor seating as U.S. cities mandate vaccine checks

The Hechinger Report: OPINION: Younger students were among those most hurt during the pandemic

Associated Press: More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic

NPR: A mega-drought is hammering the U.S. in North Dakota, it’s the worst than the Dust Bowl

Associated Press: Ghost towns: Nursing home staffing falls amid pandemic

Vox: The great book shortage of 2021, explained

CityLab: The dubious logic of scooter lock rules

The Washington Post: Hospital system says it will deny transplants to the unvaccinated in ‘almost all situations’

NPR: We need to talk about your gas stove, your health and climate change

Route Fifty: The cities with the heftiest parking fines

The New York Times: A trial about wealth, privilege and the murkiness of college admissions

The Washington Post: Ndakasi, beloved mountain gorilla whose photobomb led to global fame, dies in caretaker’s arms

Georgia Recorder: FBI to investigate threats made against school board members, teachers

Associated Press: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

NPR: Daniel Craig shows us James Bond at the beginning and end of his career

Associated Press: French child kidnap plot shows global sway of QAnon style

Associated Press: U.S. factory growth up in September despite supply woes

