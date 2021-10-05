GFFR holding essay contest for fire prevention week

Great Falls Fire Rescue is holding a fire prevention essay contest for kids in honor of Fire Prevention Week.

The topic is: What is the history of Fire Prevention Week and how does it affect our community?

The essay contest is open to kids, ages 9-12, in public, private and home schools, located within the city limits of Great Falls.

The essay should be 500 words or less. The essay may be typed or handwritten in the author’s best, legible handwriting.

The front page should include:

author’s name;

author’s parent or guardian’s name and phone number; and

author’s age and address.

The judging criteria:

essays that demonstrate ability to write in an organized manner

essays that focus on the topics

essays that display an understanding of the importance of fire prevention

Essays may be submitted in hard copy or by email. If by email, submit the essay as an attachment. Hard copies can be submitted by mail or in person to: Fire Station 1, 105 9th St. S., Great Falls, MT 59405.

Emails should be sent to gffr.office@greatfallsmt.net.

Essays are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.

The first, second and third place winners will be invited to a ceremony held at Fire Station 1 and will be notified on Oct. 29.

GFFR will share the date of the ceremony after all winners have been contacted. Friends, family and media are welcome to attend to hear the winners’ essays read aloud. Winners will have their pictures taken with GFFR staff and receive a personalized plaque for their essay.

