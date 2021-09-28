Tourism renovating Overlook Drive space, seeking artists for mural

Great Falls Montana Tourism is relocating operations to 15 Overlook Drive and is seeking an artist to create a mural in their office space.

Demolition started at the city-owned building last week and construction was also starting last week.

In February, the City Commissioner approved a seven-year lease agreement with Tourism for the building. Over that term, Tourism will pay a graduated lease payment to the city. The payment is $1 for the first year, $500 per month for year two and $1,000 per month for years three through seven. Utilities and remodel costs are paid by Tourism.

Once the renovation is completed, Overlook Drive will house all of Tourism’s operations, including staff offices, a podcast studio and a reception area for visitors to learn about area attractions.

There will be a feature wall in the reception area and Tourism is seeking artists to paint a mural on that wall.

“We’re excited to create an office space that will encourage our in-market guests to engage with our information about art, culture, history, and of course, outdoor recreation in Great Falls. Adding a feature wall with a mural is a creative way to set the tone for their time in our city. Plus, we hope people will take photos in front of it. It will be the “selfie spot” that visitors will want to take while here,” Marisela Hazzard, content director for Tourism, said in a release. “I think the addition of the Great Falls, Montana neon sign will make the mural and photo opportunity stand out even more.”

Hazzard said they have some ideas for the wall space, but also want to heard from the community and visitors.

The featured wall is about 8 feet wide and more than 10 feet tall. The project does not have to cover the entire wall, but the final artwork should be at least 8 feet wide by 8 feet tall, according to Tourism.

The project is open to artists residing in Great Falls.

Additional details, the project timeline, and the online application, which includes a resume, examples of past work, and why their concept is the best representation of Great Falls is here.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21.

Questions about the application process should be directed to Great Falls Montana Tourism via email at information@visitgreatfalls.org or by calling 406-761-4436.

