Sunday Reads: Sept. 26

Happy weekend Great Falls. Jenn skipped last week’s reading list and clearly, had a lot of catching up to do.

Enjoy the gorgeous weather!

Smithsonian Magazine: The lost history of Yellowstone

The Washington Post: For Constitution Day, a sobering new finding on 2021 survey on Americans’ civics knowledge

ProPublica: Facebook grew Marketplace to 1 billion users. Now scammers are using it to target people around the world.

Washington Post: Hospitals overwhelmed by covid are turning to ‘crisis standards of care.’ What does that mean?

Associated Press: ‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

The New York Times: U.S. schools with mask requirements are seeing fewer outbreaks, the C.D.C. finds.

PBS NewsHour: Inmates released to home confinement during pandemic fear ‘devastating’ reincarceration

NPR: Media fascination with the Petito mystery looks like racism to some Native Americans

NBC News: Fossil footprints show humans in North America more than 21,000 years ago

The New York Times: How to make an unloved job more attractive? Restaurants tinker with wages.

Eater: A marathon, not a stint

Civil Eats: After 50 years, ‘Diet for a small planet’ remains urgent

The Washington Post: U.S. judge rules Facebook must turn over closed accounts that fed Myanmar genocide

NPR: Flying microchips the size of a sand grain could be used for population surveillance

Reuters: Labor, building material shortages depress U.S. single-family housing starts

NPR: How a single missing part can hold up $5 million machines and unleash industrial hell

Vox: It’s getting harder for people to believe that Facebook is a net good for society

The New York Times: The unconventional weapon against future wildfires: goats

National Geographic: COVID-19 surpasses 1918 flu as deadliest pandemic in U.S. history

The Wall Street Journal: China makes preparations for Evergrande’s demise

The Hechinger Report: First nationwide look at racial breakdown of career education confirms deep divides

Mark Manson: The Attention Diet

The Washington Post: Alone in death

Foreign Policy: How America forgot it needed to understand the enemy

NPR: A cave with ancient drawings has been sold, but not to the tribe that hoped to buy it

The New York Times: Researchers will study whether the vaccines affect women’s periods

NPR: Is the worst over? Modelers predict a steady decline in COVID cases through March

The Atlantic: Americans have no idea what the supply chain really is

The Economist: What is America’s debt ceiling?

The Washington Post: How the pandemic and a renewed focus on equity could reshape transportation

Associated Press: Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case

The Wall Street Journal: How 26 million pounds of American fish got stuck in Canada

CityLab: The Biden Administration pushes cities to get serious about homelessness

Deseret News: What one Western town has learned from an experimental tent city

The Economist: America is at last getting serious about countering China in Asia

Wired: An outdated grid has created a solar power economic divide

Vox: America’s car crash epidemic

NPR: How a summer of ‘yes’ is ending in a cloud of uncertainty for the economy

PBS NewsHour: There’s no evidence COVID-19 vaccines hurt fertility. Here’s what’s fueling the myth

NPR: At 101, this woman from Maine is still hauling lobsters with no plans to stop

North Jersey: On 20th anniversary of 9/11’s terror, Shanksville is a town divided

PBS NewsHour: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve COVID vaccines for children under 12

Associated Press: Restaurant’s answer to staff shortages: Robot servers

The Washington Post: The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

The New York Times: America’s Grand Reopening, Postponed

NPR: We know students are struggling with their mental health. Here’s how you can help.

Associated Press: Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?

The Washington Post: ‘The pay is absolute crap’: Child-care workers are quitting rapidly, a red flag for the economy

NPR: What causes long COVID is a mystery. Here’s how scientists are trying to crack it

The Urbanist: Goodbye farmland, hello mega-mansions

Bloomberg: Two-thirds of businesses around the world are struggling to hire

MassLive: Amid bus driver shortage, Boston students ride party bus with stripper poles and neon lights on field trip

The Washington Post: Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who’s behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites

The New York Times: Ferries in Alaska. Rail in Oregon. States Dream Big on Infrastructure Funds.

The Hechinger Report: How the local public library helped one school district cope with Covid

