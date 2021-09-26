Sunday Reads: Sept. 26
Happy weekend Great Falls. Jenn skipped last week’s reading list and clearly, had a lot of catching up to do.
Enjoy the gorgeous weather!
Smithsonian Magazine: The lost history of Yellowstone
The Washington Post: For Constitution Day, a sobering new finding on 2021 survey on Americans’ civics knowledge
ProPublica: Facebook grew Marketplace to 1 billion users. Now scammers are using it to target people around the world.
Washington Post: Hospitals overwhelmed by covid are turning to ‘crisis standards of care.’ What does that mean?
Associated Press: ‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day
The New York Times: U.S. schools with mask requirements are seeing fewer outbreaks, the C.D.C. finds.
PBS NewsHour: Inmates released to home confinement during pandemic fear ‘devastating’ reincarceration
NPR: Media fascination with the Petito mystery looks like racism to some Native Americans
NBC News: Fossil footprints show humans in North America more than 21,000 years ago
The New York Times: How to make an unloved job more attractive? Restaurants tinker with wages.
Eater: A marathon, not a stint
Civil Eats: After 50 years, ‘Diet for a small planet’ remains urgent
The Washington Post: U.S. judge rules Facebook must turn over closed accounts that fed Myanmar genocide
NPR: Flying microchips the size of a sand grain could be used for population surveillance
Reuters: Labor, building material shortages depress U.S. single-family housing starts
NPR: How a single missing part can hold up $5 million machines and unleash industrial hell
Vox: It’s getting harder for people to believe that Facebook is a net good for society
The New York Times: The unconventional weapon against future wildfires: goats
National Geographic: COVID-19 surpasses 1918 flu as deadliest pandemic in U.S. history
The Wall Street Journal: China makes preparations for Evergrande’s demise
The Hechinger Report: First nationwide look at racial breakdown of career education confirms deep divides
Mark Manson: The Attention Diet
The Washington Post: Alone in death
Foreign Policy: How America forgot it needed to understand the enemy
NPR: A cave with ancient drawings has been sold, but not to the tribe that hoped to buy it
The New York Times: Researchers will study whether the vaccines affect women’s periods
NPR: Is the worst over? Modelers predict a steady decline in COVID cases through March
The Atlantic: Americans have no idea what the supply chain really is
The Economist: What is America’s debt ceiling?
The Washington Post: How the pandemic and a renewed focus on equity could reshape transportation
Associated Press: Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case
The Wall Street Journal: How 26 million pounds of American fish got stuck in Canada
CityLab: The Biden Administration pushes cities to get serious about homelessness
Deseret News: What one Western town has learned from an experimental tent city
The Economist: America is at last getting serious about countering China in Asia
Wired: An outdated grid has created a solar power economic divide
Vox: America’s car crash epidemic
NPR: How a summer of ‘yes’ is ending in a cloud of uncertainty for the economy
PBS NewsHour: There’s no evidence COVID-19 vaccines hurt fertility. Here’s what’s fueling the myth
NPR: At 101, this woman from Maine is still hauling lobsters with no plans to stop
North Jersey: On 20th anniversary of 9/11’s terror, Shanksville is a town divided
PBS NewsHour: American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve COVID vaccines for children under 12
Associated Press: Restaurant’s answer to staff shortages: Robot servers
The Washington Post: The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.
The New York Times: America’s Grand Reopening, Postponed
NPR: We know students are struggling with their mental health. Here’s how you can help.
Associated Press: Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID?
The Washington Post: ‘The pay is absolute crap’: Child-care workers are quitting rapidly, a red flag for the economy
NPR: What causes long COVID is a mystery. Here’s how scientists are trying to crack it
The Urbanist: Goodbye farmland, hello mega-mansions
Bloomberg: Two-thirds of businesses around the world are struggling to hire
MassLive: Amid bus driver shortage, Boston students ride party bus with stripper poles and neon lights on field trip
The Washington Post: Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who’s behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites
The New York Times: Ferries in Alaska. Rail in Oregon. States Dream Big on Infrastructure Funds.
The Hechinger Report: How the local public library helped one school district cope with Covid