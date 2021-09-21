Public meeting on draft results of North Great Falls transportation study is Sept. 27

The North Great Falls Sub-Area Transportation Study is a transportation planning project intended to develop a long-term plan for safe and efficient, multi-modal transportation solutions in the growing region north of Smelter Avenue NE and west of U,S. Highway 87.

North Great Falls transportation study underway

A public meeting to present the draft results of the study is set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Missouri Room at the Great Falls Civic Center, 2 Park Drive S.

The meeting will also be made available virtually through a Facebook Live broadcast here.

More information about the project, including a draft summary report is available here.

After the presentation, the project team will be available for discussion and to answer questions about the study. The Facebook Live broadcast will be recorded and made available on the project website.

City considering traffic study on north side of Great Falls

Questions or comments can also be submitted to the project team via the contact page on the project website or via e-mails to D.J. Clark of Sanderson Stewart at dclark@sandersonstewart.com.

