PARK(ing) Day is Sept. 17 in downtown Great Falls

On Sept. 17, a downtown metered parking space will temporarily be turned into a public park and social gathering space for the 8th Annual PARK(ing) Day.

“Built with a bit of whimsy, part creative process, it calls attention to the fact that we need more open, public, green space downtown. PARK(ing) Day is meant to create an interesting public space in our downtown. The event has the unique ability to reach people, to cut through the thickets of verbal chatter and visual clutter and to propose – lightly and perhaps with a wink – that change and growth is a good thing,” according to a release from the Great Falls Business Improvement District.

The event is coordinated by the BID and the city is allowing the BID to use a parking space on the corner of Central Avenue and 4th Street North this year.

Steve Tilleraas, of Tilleraas Landscape and Nursery, designed the space and provided the materials.

The public is encouraged to visit the space.

“The response to PARK(ing) Day each year has been fantastic ~ people enjoy having a unique green space outside; they love the novelty of using a parking space to show what interesting things can easily be done downtown. The demand is growing, we have so many businesses downtown that wish to be included in this once a year event. We really want folks to come down and join in the fun this year,” Joan Redeen, BID director, said in a release.

The event was originally created in 2005 by Rebar, a San Francisco-based art and design studio, PARK(ing) Day “challenges people to rethink the way streets are used and reinforces the need for broad-based changes to urban infrastructure,” according to the BID release.

