Cascade County COVID numbers still high

Cascade County added 351 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, bringing the cumulative total to 11,470, of which 970 are currently active, according to the weekly update from the City-County Health Department.

The county’s case rate for the last week is 61.6 per 100,000 and the positivity rate is 12.5 percent, according to CCHD. That’s down from last week’s case rate of 79.7 per 100,000 but the positivity rate is steady.

Malmstrom raises health level, implements mask rule due to COVID-19 case increase

There were 60 new breakthrough cases over the last week, bringing the total since February to 364.

Breakthrough cases are those in which fully vaccinated people contract COVID-19. Fully vaccinated means two weeks have elapsed since a person’s final dose of the vaccine.

County case rate rising, 454 new cases over last week

Breakthrough case numbers do not include those with only one shot of the vaccine, per CCHD.

There were 26 new variant cases over the last week, bringing the total in the county to 180. Most of the new cases in recent weeks have been the Delta variant, according to CCHD.

As for reinfection numbers among the unvaccinated, about a month ago, CCHD said they’d confirmed four such instances, but are not tracking those numbers specifically.

“We are still considering the reinfection numbers to be too unreliable to report regularly. We catch them and document them when we can, but the impossibility of verifying the many untested reinfection reports means we can’t be confident that our data accurately represents reality,” Ben Spencer of CCHD told The Electric on Sept. 3.

There have been 198 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, including one since last week, according to CCHD.

Malmstrom administering mandatory COVID vaccine, county adds 189 cases since Friday, Jail has more cases

As of Sept. 3, there were 80 COVID-19 cases affiliated with Great Falls Public Schools.

School opened Aug. 25 with a mask requirement at the elementary level and a strong encouragement for masks at the middle and high school levels.

GFPS board votes to give superintendent ability to implement mask rules depending on community COVID spread

The district is updating their COVID numbers weekly on Fridays.

As of Sept. 6, there have been 64,928 doses of the vaccine administered in Cascade County and 32,165 people are considered fully vaccinated, or 47 percent of the eligible population, according to the state dashboard.

The state’s demographic data website isn’t functioning properly as of noon Sept. 8, so we’ll update with more information when that changes.

