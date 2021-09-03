Public cautioned to stay out of Missouri River riverbed in area of Rainbow Dam during reservoir water drawdown

On Sept. 6, NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing water down in Rainbow Reservoir upstream from Rainbow Dam about 3.5 feet.

The drawdown will allow Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to conduct maintenance on effluent pipes at Giant Springs State Fish Hatchery on Sept. 7.

Rainbow Reservoir will begin to be refilled beginning the evening of Sept. 7 and will be back at full pool on Sept. 8.

Members of the public should not enter the riverbed. Deep mud, slippery rocks and the short duration of the water drawdown will create safety hazards

