Cascade County lifts fire restrictions

Cascade County Commissioners voted 3-0 during a Sept. 2 special meeting to rescind all fire restrictions in the county.

That takes things back to normal with the regular burn permit process in place.

Brad Call, the county’s disaster and emergency services manager, had recommended removing Stage 2 restrictions and returning to Stage 1 restrictions since the weather for the next week is expected to be hotter and drier than the last two weeks.

Several rural departments, including Black Eagle, were opposed to lifting restrictions.

Commissioner Jim Larson said that the restrictions are an issue for farmers needing to seed and burn stubble in their fields.

He said he was okay with lifting restrictions, but remaining observant of the weather conditions.

Commissioner Joe Briggs said that wind conditions would be a concern but could be addressed through the burn permit process.

If a farmer loses control of a controlled burn, they’re on the hook for damages, Briggs said, “so I would hope that they do this carefully.”

