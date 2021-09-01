City planning aquatic center groundbreaking for Sept. 15

The city, with Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard have scheduled the ground breaking ceremony for the new indoor aquatics and recreation center.

The ceremony is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lions Park, 2701 10th Ave. S.

City considering water main contract for aquatic center on Aug. 17

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the city a $10 million grant in 2020 for the new Aim High Big Sky Aquatic Center to be constructed in Lions Park.

DoD finds no violation in city process for aquatic center

The city is matching the grant with $10 million that will be funded through the park maintenance district by bonding against the district and using some of those funds to pay the debt service.

City budget approved; work on aquatics center continuing

In August, the City Commission awarded a contract for water main relocation at the site to start the project.

The city opened the construction bid for the project at the end of August and bids are due Oct. 6.

Commissioners approve permit, aggregation and vacating streets for aquatics center

That contract will be awarded this fall/winter and construction will start in the spring.

The grant requires groundbreaking by the end of September and completion within five years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

