County budget available for public review

The proposed county budget for the new fiscal year, which started July 1, is now available for public review.

The budget is here.

The county has opened the budget hearing through Sept. 7 to take public comment.

County adopts interim budget

The County Commission will take action on the budget during a Sept. 7 meeting, when they’ll have a more “comprehensive report” and a handout with key points for the public, Commissioner Joe Briggs said a Aug. 31 meeting.

County to increase pay for elected officials, non-union employees, deputies

The budget is $74,174,592, according to Mary Embleton, county budget officer.

