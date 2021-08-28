Sunday Reads: Aug. 29
NPR: Many Americans are reaching out for mental health support-but can’t get it
Associated Press: What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?
The New York Times: A U.S. Marine, a baby on 9/11, is among the dead in Kabul
NPR: How rape affects memory and the brain and why more police need to know about this
Montana Free Press: New Montana law sows confusion — and defiance — over school quarantines
NPR: A vaccine for young children is not likely until the end of the year, NIH director says
The New York Times: A nightmare of blood and steel: The ’90s subway crash that changed everything
Axios: The rise of women in the gig economy
Associated Press: New sinking in tilting San Francisco high-rise halts repair
NPR: A salmonella outbreak has spread to 17 states and it’s linked to Italian meats
Associated Press: 100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
The New York Times: The Cotton Tote Crisis
The Wall Street Journal: Why is the supply chain still so snarled? We explain, with a hot tub
Kaiser Health News: States pull back on COVID data even amid Delta surge
Bloomberg: MapLab: The cities where chain restaurants dominate
NPR: These older workers hadn’t planned to retire so soon. The pandemic sped things up.
Strong Towns: The American alley, part 1: A hidden resource