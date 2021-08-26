Dog Days of Summer: Glacier

Name: Howl-o! My name is Glacier.

Age: 15

Breed: Husky German Shepard Mix

Humans: Brenda, Rhonda & Aaron Kueffler

Where did you come from? I was found outside of Kalispell, MT wandering with my sister Sox. Some people picked us up and brought us into this really loud and very busy place with other barkers. They were really nice, but It seemed like we were there for a long time (6 months). Finally, we were rescued – both my sister and I. We were SO excited I couldn’t stop howl’n!! Off we went to Great Falls to our for Furever home – 15 yrs later we are so loved, spoiled and safe. Life couldn’t be better.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your favorite toy? I LOVE to play ball. My mama’s throw it and I go running after it. I get tired after a while and sit down in and soak up the sun – then I’m ready for my nap. In the wintertime, I make doggy angels in the snow – it’s so much fun.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I’m a howler. I’ve barked a couple of times, but howling is my thing. I love it so much I’ve taught my sisters, Sox, Bella and Snow how to howl. Boy, when we get going we’re a rock band – loud and cute. I’m so proud of those girls.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I don’t want to howl, but I’m a pretty good boy.

What do your humans do to make you mad? This is an easy one…they have this really great smelling food that they eat. I even sit in front of them – really still and nice – and they don’t give me any. Sometimes I get just a crumb, but ooooo – it makes me SO MAD!!!

Where’s your favorite patio? Patio? I like the comfy couch inside. I get my best sleep there.

What are your aliases? I also go by Glacier Boy, Buddy, Bud, Buddy Boy, and Handsome Boy.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Sox, my sister – we’ve been through a lot together.

What’s your favorite place to go? ROAD TRIP! I howl for Road Trips! AND…I love being outside.

What are your hobbies? Don’t judge me – I like to smell pretty things. Sometimes I want to smell my mama’s hair. I want to make sure they smell their finest all the time, so I let them know if they are doing a good job. When they are tying their shoes or bending down – that’s when I get ‘em. I also like to smell flowers. My sniffer goes wild! I approve most of the time. Otherwise, I sneeze and shake my head.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? ATE? Nope, but ripped apart – yeah! I can tear apart toys in record time!

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Ohhh – I don’t like getting all pretty, but when I have to, my mama, Rhonda brushes, bathes and clips my nails.

What’s your fitness routine? My mamas take us for walks, but I’m not as young as I use to be – so…I would say my fitness routine on a daily basis is getting up on the couch and down from the couch. Then at night, I get up on the bed and down from the bed throughout the night.

What are you thankful for? The love and happiness my of my family: mama’s Brenda & Rhonda, buddy – Aaron, and sisters Sox, Bella and Snow.

