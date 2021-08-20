10th Avenue eastbound bridge will have lane closure Aug. 23-27

The Montana Department of Transportation will be working on the 10th Avenue South/Warden Bridge eastbound from Aug. 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and there will be a single lane closure all week.

The lane closure is part of the normal bridge inspection process. Watch for the inspection vehicles, reduce speed limit of 35 mph and workers on the bridge itself.

The lane closure will be for right/driving lane on the bridge. Motorists should expect flaggers, reduced speed limits and a work zone on River Road beneath the bridge when the inspection vehicle is inspecting over the roadway.

Travelers are encouraged to adjust their travel time and schedules accordingly. MDT is dedicated to expediting this project and apologizes for any inconvenience.

Motorists are reminded to watch for work crews and equipment, as well as signs indicating reduced speed limits. Posted limits are enforced until signs indicate that the work zone has ended. Fines double in work zones.

For more information about the 10th Avenue South eastbound bridge inspection, contact William Lay, 406-455-8323.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

