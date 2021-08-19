Neighborhood Council 4 meets Aug. 26

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include a follow up discussion on the traffic study on 38th Street, Good Neighbor Day Proclamation, ice cream social, crime mapping neighborhood update, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council? Filing for the 2021 Municipal Elections is open until Aug. 30. Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two year term at the election held in conjunction with the city’s general election on Nov. 2. Candidates for the neighborhood council must be a resident of their designated neighborhood district and qualified elector. All newly elected officials will take office in January 2022. No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County’s election office by Aug. 30.

