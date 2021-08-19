Ginger Day is back in Great Falls

Last summer, a redheaded friend and I were chitchatting with a local bar owner and someone said something like “wouldn’t it be fun if we had a day of festivities inspired by redheads, or gingers, or whatever you want to call it.”

Indeed it would be fun, and since mine and my fellow ginger friend’s birthdays are in August, we created Ginger Day.

The first one last summer in the midst of COVID-19, so we kept it simple and were still thrilled with the number of bars and restaurants willing to help us celebrate.

Redheads account for a small portion of the population and some say we’re going extinct, so why let other towns have all the fun with their redhead celebrations, or St. Patty’s day events or other Irish inspired days? Plus, not all redheads are gingers, though this reporter most definitely is.

Ginger Day is our birthday celebration, but also just a quirky, fun event to share our days with our community and highlight local businesses who support our shenanigans. We’re using it to give back a little this year too and the garage party will benefit ArtsFest 2022.

This year, we have a bunch of new participants, including lots of activities, plus retail, food and drink and your generally cranky local ginger reporter could not be more excited for Ginger Day 2021.

Here’s the list of events and participating businesses. Take the redheads in your life out to celebrate (following any necessary COVID protocols, of course) and most businesses and sharing the fun with you non-gingers too.

Ginger Day 2021:

Garage Party: 6-8 p.m. in the garage at the back of Dragonfly Dry Goods. The event will celebrate Ginger Day and also raise funds for ArtsFest 2022.

For a $10 entry, one drink is included and more will be available with donations to ArtsFest 2022. There will also be prints of this year’s murals and some prints available for purchase.

All proceeds will go toward ArtsFest 2022.

MT Pints: The Emma Stone: crushed ice + Montana Distilling vanilla vodka + raspberry purée + fresh lemon + simple syrup at MT Pints on Friday for Ginger Day.

KellerGeist Pub Theater: They’re bringing back the Gilligan’s Dream cocktail that was a sell out hit last Ginger Day.

The Living Room Hair and Skin: on Aug. 20 and you can get a free shampoo/conditioner sample combo that enhance red tones for natural redheads and color treated hair.

Brush Crazy: 20 percent discount for red heads that day with code Ginger21.

The Farmer’s Daughter Fibers: 15 percent of all FDF yarns for Ginger Day.

Hi-Line Climbing Center: 50 percent off on rentals and day passes for gingers and their friends and family for Ginger Day

Klover : 20 percent off the entire store for gingers and their friends, plus a special little sweet treat with purchase!.

The Blue Rose: on Ginger Day (Aug. 20) for 25 percent off in the store for the redheads and everybody else too!

Miss Kitty’s Coffee Cafe: will have a size upgrade for free, so a medium for small price OR large for medium price for Ginger Day on Aug. 20.

Fire Pizza Great Falls : $2 off the “Flamosa” for the Ginger Day special.

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: 20 percent of orders for gingers.

Mighty Mo Brewing Company: Ginger Cider all this week.

The C.M. Russell Museum: this week too and they’ll have free admission for everybody on Friday.

