BID awards contract for wayfinding plan implementation

The Great Falls Business Improvement District has awarded a contract to Montana Lines for the manufacture and installation of signage included in the wayfinding plan.

The full implementation of the plan is an estimated $220,000, according to the BID.

City receives $84k grant toward wayfinding implementation

The BID received the following grants and contributions toward implementation of the wayfinding plan:

Montana Tourism: $84,184

Montana Main Street Grant: $12,500

West Bank Landing TIF District: $6,820

BID: $6,500

Downtown Development Partnership: $6,500

Tourism Business Improvement District: $5,000

Great Falls Association of Realtors: $1,300

Downtown Great Falls Association: $1,000

Great Falls Development Authority: $1,000

The BID has submitted an application to the city for $118,950 in Downtown TIF District funds for the project. That request goes through review by city staff and requires approval by the City Commission.

City Commissioners approved land swap; wayfinding plan; Civic Center repair contract

In April, commissioners unanimously approved the wayfinding plan and a memorandum of understanding with the Downtown Development Partnership for the maintenance of the signs.

The plan includes 58 motorists signs, 20 pedestrian signs, and up to 10 kiosks in order to inform and direct the public to places of interest within the city. The majority of the signs will have at least one destination toward the downtown business district.

City receives $12,500 grant toward wayfinding implementation

Other destinations will include not-for-profit organizations such as museums, galleries, the University of Providence Great Falls, and city attractions such as the Civic Center and prominent parks, according to the staff report. The plan calls for five signs to be placed outside the city limits but the agreement with the DDP doesn’t include those signs and the DDP will have to work with Cascade County or other appropriate agencies to install and maintain those signs, according to the city.

Last year, the city, the BID and other entities went through a public process to develop the wayfinding plan on a $66,550 contract with Cushing Terrell. The planning phase determined approximate sign locations and design, it didn’t include fabrication of signs, construction or placement of signs.

Wayfinding plan now complete and available for review

Tax increment financing funds through the city were also used to fund the planning phase, as well as grants and contributions from the DDP, BID, Tourism Business Improvement District, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Great Falls Development Authority.

The agreement with the DDP addressed the initial installation of the signs and their long-term maintenance.

City Commission approves portion of TIF request for downtown project, funds for wayfinding project

The DDP has agreed to be responsible for the initial implementation and installation of the 53 motorist signs within the city limits, 20 pedestrian signs and up to 10 possible kiosks. The group has agreed to the maintenance of the installed signage for the first life cycle, ordinarily considered to be 7-10 years after the first installation of the signs. The city will own the signs upon installation.

Once the signs’ first life-cycle has expired, the city and the DDP will inspect the signage and determine if they are ready for replacement. If it is determined that the signs are ready for replacement, the city will take on long-term maintenance for the signs, but the city has the right to refuse to replace individual signs if it determines that they are in a damaged condition, not simply in need of replacement, and/or otherwise unacceptable, according to the agreement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

