County interviewing justice of the peace candidates

Cascade County Commissioners are interviewing candidates Aug. 16-17 to replace Mary Jolley as a justice of the peace.

She’s retiring Aug. 31 and was last elected to the seat in 2018.

The county has two justices of the peace, who oversee Justice Court, which handles traffic offenses and misdemeanor criminal offenses issued by the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Department of Transportation, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks; as well as Orders of Protection, small claims up to $7,000, and civil claims up to $12,000.

On Aug. 16, commissioners will interview Joe Cik at 1 p.m. and Antionette Wells at 3 p.m. On Aug. 17, they’ll interview Eric Bailey at 1 p.m. and David Phillips at 2 p.m.

Kayla Williams withdrew her name from consideration, Commissioner Jim Larson said.

The selected candidate will be appointed to the position and have to run for election in the November 2022 general election.

Qualifications to run for the position are that the person is of voting age, a Montana citizen and a voter in Cascade County.

Justice of the peace positions require that the person must reside in the county in which they justice’s court is held for a year preceding election or appointment, according to state law.

The salary for a justice of the peace position in Cascade County is currently $68,530.48.

