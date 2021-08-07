Sunday Reads: Aug. 8

Happy weekend Great Falls. Here’s this week’s reading list.

Smithsonian Magazine: Grazing goats and sheep help uncover historic headstones in Ireland

The New York Times: Montana’s famed trout under threat as drought intensified

NPR: A look back at the very first website ever launched, 30 years later

Poynter: More chain-owned news organizations are returning to local ownership (The GF Tribune is not for sale, I contacted the corporate owners and checked)

Associated Press: Summer funding helped school districts address disparities

NPR: Restaurants are dangling vacation and matching 401(k), but many workers aren’t biting

Associated Press: ‘There are only so many beds’: COVID-19 surge hits hospitals

Pew: Population growth sputters in midwestern, eastern states

The Atlantic: A crimson tide of debt

Associated Press: US.. hits 70 percent vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

CityLab: Where eviction risk is high, COVID vaccination rates are low

The New York Times: New York is pushing homeless people off the streets. Where will they go?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: How the design of your neighborhood could become a campaign issue this year

The Virginian-Pilot: Across America, states are removing Black history from schools. Virginia is doing the opposite.

NPR: Students need to be in classrooms, with masks, this fall, education secretary says

The Washington Post: ‘We can’t take another blow’: Some restaurants may not survive renewed mask mandates

The New York Times: A fight over zoning tests Charlottesville’s progress on race

