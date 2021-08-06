Lower Holter Lake reopening to recreation Aug. 6

Lower Holter Lake will re-open to recreational boating and other uses effective at 8 p.m. Aug. 6.

The closure order was issued by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks on Aug. 4.

The firefighting planes scooping water from the lake are being reassigned from the Harris Mountain Fire in Cascade to fire operations elsewhere and the closure is no longer needed, according to FWP.

“The fires in the area and across other western states are a rapidly changing situation however, and recreationalists should be aware that this or other closures could be ordered again in the future with short notice,” according to FWP.

Any additional updates will be posted as they occur on the Montana FWP Region 4 Facebook page.

Questions can also be directed to the FWP Region 4 office at 454-5840

