B-17 Flying Fortress in Great Falls through Aug. 6

The B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Sentimental Journey’ is in Great Falls this week from the Commemorative Air Force and Airbase Arizona Flying Museum.

B-17s were flown in Montana during World War II by four bombardment groups out of the Great Falls Army Air Base, Lewistown, Cut Bank and Glasgow.

The B-17 landed in Great Falls on July 26 and ground tours will be available July 27-Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Aug. 5 from 2-6 p.m.

Tours are $10 per person or $20 for a family of four.

Tickets are available at the gate and no reservation is required.

Rides are also available Aug. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $425 per waist compartment seat, of which six are available; and $850 per bombardier/navigator seat, of which two are available.

The tour organizers ask that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms stay home and everyone else maintain social distancing while waiting in line and when inside the plane.

