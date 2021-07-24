Sunday Reads: July 25
Happy weekend Great Falls.
Associated Press: U.S. churches reckon with traumatic legacy of Native schools
The New York Times: Why vaccinated people are getting ‘breakthrough’ infections
Axios: The return of superstar cities
NPR: Tips and ‘service with a smile’ rules fuel sex harassment in restaurants, study says
The New York Times: PG&E aims to curb wildfire risk by burying many power lines
Scientific American: Cities pledge more green space to combat urban heat
The Washington Post: The total health and climate consequences of the American food system cost three times as much as the food itself
NPR: The untamed rise of hospital monopolies
The New York Times: Far from Florida, mayors fear prospect of a collapse in their own cities
Reuters: U.S. housing starts accelerate, building permits skid to eight-month low
NPR: Low pay, no benefits, rude customers: restaurant workers quit at record rate
The Washington Post: How can the U.S. reduce drug overdose deaths? A wide range of ideas awaits Biden.
The New York Times: Can a yarn store be a place of healing?