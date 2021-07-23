COVID-19 cases spike this week to 100 active cases

The state’s dashboard shows that Cascade County added 38 new COVID-19 cases since July 21 and that there are not 100 active cases in the county.

That’s more cases in two days than the county added from July 14-21.

Bowen Trystianson, deputy health officer at Cascade County City-County Health Department, told The Electric that “at this point it is tool early to confirm that the rise in cases is related to the Delta variant. This is because there is a delay between when cases are identified and when the variant sequencing is completed. However, given the information we do have I do believe it is likely that the rise in cases is connected to the Delta variant.”

He said that there are a few current clusters and that some are related to the Delta variant, but they are waiting on sequencing to confirm if the other clusters are related to any variants.

Trystianson said that they are continuing to see Alpha variants and now an increase in Delta.

According to CCHD’s weekly update on July 21, there were four new breakthrough cases over the previous week, bringing the county’s total to 38. Breakthrough cases are those when a person who is fully vaccinated contracted COVID, according to CCHD.

Twelve more variant cases were identified, bringing the total to 82 in the county. The weekly report didn’t specify which variant those cases were.

So far, there have been 59,439 vaccine doses administered in the county and 29,957 people have been fully immunized, or 43 percent of the eligible population in the county.

“As always we encourage the citizens of Cascade County to protect themselves from infection by utilizing the proven methods of reducing COVID-19 transmission including wearing masks, hand hygiene, vaccination, and staying home when feeling ill,” Trystianson said.

As of July 19, there were 199 non-COVID and six COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis Health System, leaving 35 beds available, according to the state’s weekly update.

There were 18 non-COVID and two COVID patients in the ICU at Benefis, leaving one bed available, according to the state data.

There were 17 non-COVID and one COVID patient, leaving 18 beds available.

