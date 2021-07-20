Schoby drops out of City Commission race; no write-in candidates filed

Greg Schoby has withdrawn from the City Commission race but his name will remain on the ballot.

The deadline to formally withdraw from the election and have their name removed from the ballot was June 21, according to the county elections office.

City primary canceled since two candidates didn’t file paperwork on time

Since two candidates, Paige Turoski and Ken Cox, didn’t file their paperwork on time with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices, there will not be a primary for the commission election. Neither of those candidates filed as a write-in by the July 12 deadline so even if their names are written in on the ballot, they are not eligible for office.

The candidates who will appear on the ballot, including Schoby, are: Joshua Copeland, Vanessa Hayden, Susan Wolff, Joe McKenney and Eric Hinebauch.

No one filed as a write-in for the commission or mayoral races.

Filing closed for city election; officials working to certify candidates for ballot

In a written statement, Schoby wrote that his job as the manager of the Black Eagle Community Center was keeping him too busy to be able “to learn and campaign for this upcoming election year. Between understaffing, working, trying to find great help to add to our amazing place and still having a home life with my growing and ever active 12-year-old, I find it hard to make the time that I need to run a strong campaign for City Commission.”

Schoby wrote that he would run again in the future.

Mayor’s race now contested; primary will be held for commission seats

Neighborhood Council candidates have until 5 p.m. Aug. 30 to file as write-ins.

There are two candidates for mayor, incumbent Bob Kelly and former commissioner Fred Burow.

The general election will be by mail in November and ballots will be mailed Oct. 18.

