Johnson and Johnson recalling some Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreens

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is recalling all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen product lines because internal testing identified low levels of benzene in some samples of the products.

The only sunscreen products impacted are aerosol products, specifically:

NEUTROGENA Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen

NEUTROGENA Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen

AVEENO Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure, according to an alert from MedWatch, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.

According to the FDA:

Consumers should stop using these specific products and appropriately discard them.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.

It is important that people everywhere continue to take appropriate sun protection measures, including the continued use of alternative sunscreen.

Health professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

Complete and submit the report online.

Download form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

