GFPD investigating homicide, kidnapping

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating an overnight incident.

At about 12:30 a.m., GFPD officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of 6th Street Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead and learned that the suspect had taken a hostage and fled the county, according to a GFPD release.

With help from multiple other law enforcement agencies, at about 6:20 a.m., a lengthy pursuit ended outside of Cascade County and the hostage is now safe with law enforcement officers.

The suspect is dead and a secondary death investigation is taking place on site.

Until further notice, GFPS has closed 6th Street Northeast from Sacajawea Drive to 32nd Avenue Northeast and Skyline Drive Northeast at the intersection of Skyline Drive Northeast and 6th Street Northeast.

Locals are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if they normally travel through the area.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, we are unable to share further details at this time,” according to GFPD.

