Dog Days of Summer: Marvin and James
Name: Marvin and James
Age: 2
Breed: Husky
Human(s): Jessica and Dax Nebel
Where did you come from? We are from Columbia Falls in the beautiful Flathead Valley.
What’s your favorite toy? Anything the neighbor dogs (Winston and Mavis) push through the fence.
What’s your biggest accomplishment? We pretty much ate our entire deck.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? We’ve been known to escape the yard. Once we ran right out the front door.
What do your humans do to make you mad? We do not appreciate being left at home when they go for walks. It’s just rude.
Where’s your favorite patio? At our house of course! We can’t be trusted in public spaces.
What are your aliases? The Fluffy Terrorists
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Luna
What’s your favorite place to go? We love walks and we don’t care where we go!
What are your hobbies? Squirrel watching
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? The deck and outdoor furniture.
Where do you get your hair and nails done? A Diamond in the Ruff
What’s your fitness routine? We play all day and walk with our family.
What are you thankful for? We are thankful for each other and our little humans.
