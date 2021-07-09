Neighborhood Council meetings July 12

One neighborhood council meets next week and several have suspended their meetings for the summer.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets 7 p.m. July 12 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include NeighborWorks permanent supportive housing tax credit project, ice cream social, committee reports and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 has suspended meetings during the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 14. NC1 council members are still accessible if a neighborhood concern arises or a special meeting is required. Their contact information is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 has suspended meetings during the summer months and will resume regular meetings on Sept. 8. NC2 council members are still accessible if a neighborhood concern arises or a special meeting is required. Their contact information is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 has suspended the July meeting and will resume regular meetings on Aug. 19 with an ice cream social at 6 p.m. in Memorial Park. NC8 council members are still accessible if a neighborhood concern arises or a special meeting is required. Their contact information is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council? Filing for the 2021 Municipal Elections is open until June 21. Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two year term at the election held in conjunction with the city’s general election on Nov. 2. Candidates for the neighborhood council must be a resident of their designated neighborhood district and qualified elector. All newly elected officials will take office in January 2022. No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County’s Election office by June 21.

