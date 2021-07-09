Dog Days of Summer: Rubble

Name: Rubble

Age: 6

Breed: American Standard Bulldog

Human(s): Johnny and Terra Davis

Where did you come from? Joplin, Missouri

What’s your favorite toy? Anyone’s stuffed animal

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Swimming in the lake

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate moms glasses

What do your humans do to make you mad? Nothing

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard

What are your aliases? Big Dummy, Big Baby

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Tinkerbell

What’s your favorite place to go? The lake

What are your hobbies? Chasing a laser light, playing outside with my family, going camping

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I just ate a grill glove my dad uses to grill outside with

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home

What’s your fitness routine? Climbing up and down the stairs in my house

What are you thankful for? My family

