Dog Days of Summer: Rubble
Name: Rubble
Age: 6
Breed: American Standard Bulldog
Human(s): Johnny and Terra Davis
Where did you come from? Joplin, Missouri
What’s your favorite toy? Anyone’s stuffed animal
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Swimming in the lake
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate moms glasses
What do your humans do to make you mad? Nothing
Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard
What are your aliases? Big Dummy, Big Baby
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Tinkerbell
What’s your favorite place to go? The lake
What are your hobbies? Chasing a laser light, playing outside with my family, going camping
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I just ate a grill glove my dad uses to grill outside with
Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home
What’s your fitness routine? Climbing up and down the stairs in my house
What are you thankful for? My family
