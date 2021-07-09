Dog Days of Summer: Bear
Name: Bear
Age: 7
Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog mixed with moose I think
Human(s): Jen and John
Where did you come from? A shelter in Idaho
What’s your favorite toy? Sticks and bones
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making my family happy when I joined their family
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Chewed up my mom’s bonus check
What do your humans do to make you mad? Leave to go to work and school
Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard
What are your aliases? Bubba
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Trigger and Jack
What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere my humans go
What are your hobbies? Rolling in the snow, playing keep away and doing tricks for popcorn
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s bonus check
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch for my nails
What’s your fitness routine? Running around the yard
What are you thankful for? That school is going to be at home for the next two weeks (for Thanksgiving). I won’t be alone!
You must be logged in to post a comment.