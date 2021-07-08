Officials responding to forest fire near Belt Park, recommending evacuations

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said July 8 that they were notified around 3 p.m. of a forest fire near Belt Park.

The Balsinger Fire is currently about 25 acres and there are six deputies in the area conducting fire evacuations in Belt Park, according to CCSO.

“The fire is active on all fronts,” according to CCSO.

The Forest Services is actively fighting the fire with one tanker and one helicopter, according to CCSO.

Rural Fire mutual aid response is in progress and CCSO will handle the evacuation warnings and orders.

County DES is recommending evacuations within the red area and the fire is the area outlined in black, according to DES.

